Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JELD-WEN (JELD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00.

2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 17,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,471. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47.

Get JELD-WEN Holding Inc alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,750. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,662,000 after buying an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.