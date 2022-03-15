Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 729,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 16,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,297. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.