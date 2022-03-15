Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 729,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 16,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,297. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.