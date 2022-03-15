Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,512,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,551,797. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.29 and a 200 day moving average of $373.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.