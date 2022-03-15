Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is MBE Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 12.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $9.98 on Tuesday, hitting $328.15. 76,330,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,400,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

