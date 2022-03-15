Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the period.

Shares of PBND stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

