Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.43 and last traded at $120.01. 12,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 26,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.