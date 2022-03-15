Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 353,274 shares.The stock last traded at $40.92 and had previously closed at $40.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 380.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $4,572,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

