Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE VCV opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.