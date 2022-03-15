Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE VCV opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

