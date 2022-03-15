Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$40.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$37.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.83.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$39.48 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

