Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after buying an additional 456,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $130.19. 138,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

