Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $37.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $10,197,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $14,401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 201,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,935. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

