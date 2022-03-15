Instem (LON:INS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $805.52

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 805.52 ($10.47) and traded as low as GBX 561 ($7.30). Instem shares last traded at GBX 572.50 ($7.44), with a volume of 6,605 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 750.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 805.52. The firm has a market cap of £127.61 million and a P/E ratio of 73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Instem news, insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.69), for a total transaction of £93,125 ($121,098.83).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

