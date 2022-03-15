Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.56. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.