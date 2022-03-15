Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $34.00

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $34.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,194,933 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

