Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 413 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEAS traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,075. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

