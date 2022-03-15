Insider Selling: Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Sells 223,016 Shares of Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) insider Elissa Brown sold 223,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.92 ($1.38), for a total value of A$428,190.72 ($308,050.88).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.
Perseus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.