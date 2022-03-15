Insider Selling: Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Sells 223,016 Shares of Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) insider Elissa Brown sold 223,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.92 ($1.38), for a total value of A$428,190.72 ($308,050.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

