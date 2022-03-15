Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells 4,265 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$45.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.42. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$34.89 and a 52 week high of C$48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

