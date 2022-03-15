Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) General Counsel Sells 4,238 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.88.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,236,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.