Insider Selling: Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Sells 46,270 Shares of Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

