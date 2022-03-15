Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00.

NYSE:ANET traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,048. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

