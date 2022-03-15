Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells 7,428 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLAN traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. 1,973,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,311. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

