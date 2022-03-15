Insider Buying: Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($25,455.14).
LON QLT opened at GBX 138.75 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. Quilter plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.48.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.
About Quilter (Get Rating)
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.
