Insider Buying: Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($25,455.14).

LON QLT opened at GBX 138.75 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. Quilter plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.

QLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.15).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

