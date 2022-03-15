Insider Buying: Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Acquires 12,438 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49).

Shares of Lancashire stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 372 ($4.84). 2,355,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 538.14. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £907.72 million and a PE ratio of -18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.88) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.16) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.26).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

