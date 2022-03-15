Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,817. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
