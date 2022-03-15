Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,817. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.