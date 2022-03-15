Insider Buying: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 200 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.52 per share, with a total value of C$19,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,634,977.84.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

