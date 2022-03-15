Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Appian stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. 545,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $176.27.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Appian by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Appian by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

