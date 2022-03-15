Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Acquires 73,668 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Rating) insider Christopher Campbell acquired 73,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$19,153.68 ($13,779.63).

On Friday, March 4th, Christopher Campbell bought 13,182 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$3,427.32 ($2,465.70).

On Friday, December 31st, Christopher Campbell bought 258,068 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$69,420.29 ($49,942.66).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.88.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

