Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up to $18.52

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $19.26. Inotiv shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 3,793 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

The company has a market cap of $498.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Cole Davis acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $25,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Sagartz acquired 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $400,195 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 41.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,384,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

