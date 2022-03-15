Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

INGN stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $664.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Inogen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

