Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research analysts have commented on INGN shares. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 230,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 230,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $664.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

