Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Down 0.9%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 171.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $562,000.

