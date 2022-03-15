Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 4.3%

Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 6,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 336,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market capitalization of C$20.74 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14.
Infinite Ore Company Profile (CVE:ILI)
