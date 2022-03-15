Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Cut to €24.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

IDEXY stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

