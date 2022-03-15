Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ NARI opened at $75.79 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.72 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $567,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,141 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,608. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.