Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Shares Down 4.3%

Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 9,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 531,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

