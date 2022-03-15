Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on March 29th

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2531 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of IMPUY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. 296,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMPUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.