iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.