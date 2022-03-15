IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 961 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 192.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 193.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 179.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

