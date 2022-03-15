IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,991 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Cowen upped their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,548 shares of company stock worth $5,036,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

