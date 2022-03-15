IFP Advisors Inc Has $84,000 Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 342.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

