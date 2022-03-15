IFP Advisors Inc Buys 520 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after acquiring an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 626,157 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.4% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,249,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.8% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after acquiring an additional 217,121 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.