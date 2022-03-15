IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

