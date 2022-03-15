Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

APD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

