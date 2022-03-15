Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.12 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 38,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $21.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $589.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,728. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $241.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 261 shares of company stock worth $159,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

