Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 67,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,140. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.