Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 188 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 495.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 109.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of NOW traded up $13.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,551. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

