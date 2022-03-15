Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 13,910 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.74. 208,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,468,488. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.