ICHI (ICHI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $649,061.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $21.15 or 0.00054469 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $90.86 million and approximately $649,061.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.42 or 0.06538441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.87 or 0.99852765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040475 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,296,548 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.