Iceni Gold Ltd (ASX:ICL) Insider Brian Rodan Acquires 546,000 Shares

Iceni Gold Ltd (ASX:ICL – Get Rating) insider Brian Rodan purchased 546,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,698.00 ($44,387.05).

Brian Rodan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iceni Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Rodan bought 500,000 shares of Iceni Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($50,359.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 21.08 and a quick ratio of 20.87.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iceni Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iceni Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.