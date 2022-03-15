I. Rodrigo A. Romo Sells 80,500 Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Stock

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,275.
GXU stock opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35. GoviEx Uranium Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.70 million and a PE ratio of -16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About GoviEx Uranium (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.